Yassy Nishitani is hoping to head to Melbourne with the horse that completed his first training double at Mowbray on Sunday.
Always A Winner recorded his third win in the past 11 weeks in the Benchmark 62 Handicap over 2150m, prompting connections to look further afield.
"The owner said he would be keen to take him to Melbourne if he won on Sunday and pulled up well," Nishitani said.
"There's a benchmark 70 race over 2400m at Sandown in a couple of weeks that we're looking at.
"But I'm not sure about his rating - hopefully it will be high enough to get a run."
Always A Winner had a rating of 61 before Sunday's fighting win over Costero and John's Lad.
Nishitani said the four-year-old was "a tough horse" and he expected him to improve further as he matures.
Originally holding a dual jockey-trainer licence, Nishitani prepared his first winner, Col's Hero, in 2016.
He relinquished his licence to ride in races last season, partly due to a "dodgy pelvis" which was the legacy of a bad trackwork fall in 2018.
He had ridden in Tasmania for 16 years and is still licenced to ride in trials.
Nishitani is now based at Spreyton with 12 horses in work and reaping the benefits of his new training environment.
"The horses have started to settle in at my place now and they're happy and racing consistently," he said.
Nishitani has had five winners in the past three months including Off Peak who won at her first start for the stable in Sunday's Terry & Rosanne Roles Memorial.
The six-year-old mare, who like Always A Winner led all the way for apprentice Erica Byrne Burke, started at $26 after peaking at $61.
"If she didn't show something this preparation the owners were going to retire her to stud," Nishitani said.
"Now she's going well again I think she might race on for another 12 months."
Off Peak started her career in Victoria where she won a maiden at Seymour and won another race for John Luttrell shortly after arriving in Tasmania.
However after a 10-week break, she failed to find form at three runs earlier this season resulting in a longer spell and a change of stable.
Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson remains optimistic that former boom two-year-old Turk Warrior can recapture his best form later in the year.
Stevenson told the racing.com web site that, while he wouldn't say he was confident, he was "certainly hopeful".
"We'll get right back to basics and build him up slowly," Stevenson said.
"He's having decent break now, which he needed, and we'll see if there are any issues when we get him up and going again.
"Hopefully we'll have him up at the back of November."
Stevenson said, with the benefit of hindsight, Turk Warrior's three-year-old campaign went for too long.
He won his first two starts in December, stretching his unbeaten run to eight races, before going down to Alpine Wolf in the Tasmanian Guineas.
He bounced back to win again at his next start but was then beaten three times at very short odds.
Promising former Kiwi pacer Montana Storm lived up to trainer Rohan Hillier's expectations with a slick first-up win in Hobart on Sunday.
After racing three back on the pegs and getting clear on the home turn, Montana Storm collared the leader Arden Roanoke in the last stride in a Rating 60-69 race.
He ran the mile in 1:57.1 which was his second-fastest time in Tasmania behind his 1:56.3 win in Launceston last July.
The four-year-old has now won five of his 10 local starts and Hillier expects him to go to open company.
"I like the horse ... I reckon he'll win a nice race one day when he gets the right run," the trainer-driver said.
"We'll work through the classes and I'm sure he will (eventually) match the free-for-all horses."
Hillier said Montana Storm had build up during his five-month break from racing.
" We had trouble keeping the weight on him last time in and that's why he had only five runs," the trainer said.
"This time in, he's built up well and I'm pretty happy with him."
Trainer Mark Reggett improved his already impressive strike-rate when he won with two of his only three runners at the meeting.
Reggett teamed up with Mark Yole to take out the $12,000 TTC Belmont with two-year-old filly Chasin Frankie and the Great Northern Pace with Buster Byron.
Juanita McKenzie also got a double with Sharmey and De Marco Beach while Ben Yole won four races to go to 145 wins at the halfway mark of the season.
It will be an early start for participants and punters next Sunday at the second-last Spreyton meeting of the season.
The Sky Channel schedule has the first of 10 races due to start at 10.20 am.
The program includes a 2YO Maiden carrying $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses where trainer Adam Trinder has five of the eight nominations.
Six of the entries are first starters and all are down to trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
The fastest-class race in a benchmark 76 over 1150m which has attracted some quality horses.
They include the in-form Julius, Dark Wanderer who contested three listed weight-for-age races over summer and Jaja Chaboogie who finished just behind the placegetters in the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes.
Sharma Rama will be stepping up in class after winning three in a row and Our Little Ted is back from a couple of unlucky runs in Melbourne.
The Devonport Racing Club will host its final meeting of the 2021-22 season on July 17 with the other three meetings in July on the turf at Mowbray and Elwick.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
