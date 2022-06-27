The Examiner
Hobart Road identified as 'crash black spot' after four-car crash at KFC Kings Meadows

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 6:30am
CRASH SITE: Hobart Road at Kings Meadows has been identified as a crash black spot, but the City of Launceston Council has no traffic management plans in place, even after a four-car crash. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A stretch of road that was the site of a four-car crash at Kings Meadows has already been identified as a black spot and will be the subject of a future review, however particular traffic calming measures for that location have not been implemented by the City of Launceston Council.

