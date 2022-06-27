The Examiner
Letters to the editor | June 27, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 27 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:20am
Energy crisis result of 'broken promises'

BROKEN ELECTION PROMISES

THE current energy crisis did not happen overnight. The Tasmanian Government knew it was coming and yet they have broken their election promise to continue to de-link Tasmania from the volatile mainland energy market. (Tasmanians do not forget broken election promises).

