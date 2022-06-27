Energy crisis result of 'broken promises'

THE current energy crisis did not happen overnight. The Tasmanian Government knew it was coming and yet they have broken their election promise to continue to de-link Tasmania from the volatile mainland energy market. (Tasmanians do not forget broken election promises).
In 2016 when our dam levels were down to 13 per cent and risked running out of water, the Hydro engineers must have been horrified when the Treasury insisted we continue to generate and export electricity to mainland states. Minister Barnett has said that the recent move to the national market would avoid "unintentional consequences" yet denies that the looming price rise is an "unintentional consequence " .
Last year tariffs 31 and 41 were reduced by about 7 per cent but the solar feed in tariff was reduced by a whopping 25 per cent. In effect the new solar feed in tariff is said to be an increase of 37 per cent but in reality this is a rise of only 12 per cent in line with other tariff increases.
The government has touted Tasmania becoming the "Battery of the Nation". If so, why not keep our power generation for Tasmanians first and shield us from the volatile mainland market.
The Marinus Link along with the $750 million AFL stadium is something Tasmanians cannot afford.
LETTUCES $12 each, power prices surging, interest rates up, petrol prices way past $2 a litre. We were warned though - 'It won't be easy under Albanese' - but crikey, we're only five minutes into the first quarter.
This could end up a flogging.
THE new Labor Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is doing an awful lot of international travelling, so early in his first term.
As are so many of his key ministers.
The moment that he loses his focus on domestic realities, he and his party are doomed.
Australians will not forgive a PM who seems more intent on lifting his personal profile, internationally, than listening to and responding to the concerns of his own people in what are hugely challenging times for this country.
