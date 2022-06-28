Whilst an honour to have been appointed by Mr Abbott as Leader of the government in the Senate, the vote of colleagues to lead them through the dark years of opposition is a vote of confidence which will forever be cherished. Those six years were difficult, relentless, and bruising. The year of 2013, however, was the culmination of all that effort with a landslide victory which saw Tasmania pick up the seat of Lyons for the Liberals which even Mr Howard in all his glory years didn't achieve, nor has it been achieved since. Superficial popularity did not achieve that result - hard work and the right policy mix did. A lesson too often overlooked. The privilege of serving and making a difference at all levels would not have occurred but for the generous support provided by the Liberal Party members and the people of Tasmania.