QVMAG overhaul overdue, needed for a sustainable future

The second factor is learning. While this is a traditional role for museum visitors, an important component here is offering an opportunity for visitors to discover things they do not know. Visitors do not just want to learn; they want the sense of wonder that comes from discovery. The final motivation factor relates to the social aspects of a museum visit. Visitors want to share their interests with friends and/or spend quality time with their families and children. Certainly, there are links to the educational role of the museums, as well as to the cultural experience, but here the value for the visitor is social.