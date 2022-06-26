Victories don't come much more emphatic than that of Harry Bates and Coral Taylor in Rally Launceston over the weekend.
Having won every stage on the event's opening day, the pair repeated the feat with all six stages on Sunday.
The reigning Australian Rally champion won by one minute over Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammate Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin as Troy Dowel and Bernie Webb completed the podium.
After skidding off on the third stage, Bates and Taylor also claimed maximum bonus points after winning the Power Stage.
"It was a very strong weekend and I thoroughly enjoyed it," Bates told rally.com.au.
"I loved every second to be honest. It's a really unique and special event and great to be back in Launceston this year after a three-year hiatus. I have had a ball.
"It was also great having Coral in the car. She did an absolutely perfect job. I am stunned at how quickly she adapted to my notes and, dare I say it, how well she has gone for a grandmother.
"It's really special to give her another ARC win after more than 10 years. Her last win was here in Tasmania in 2009, so it was awesome across that finish line.
"For all the preparation Coral put in the effort, it was worth it."
A disappointing start to the weekend for Bates and McLoughlin allowed Dalton and Moscatt to finish the event outright in second place.
Dowel and Webb fell just one point short of securing an overall podium.
Rounding out the top five for Sunday and the event overall was Tasmanian Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey whose Mitsubishi Evo 9 won both the ARC Production Cup and the Tasmanian Rally Championship.
