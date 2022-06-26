Child sexual abuse at Launceston General Hospital in the 1980s and 2000s will be the focus of discussion when the Commission of Inquiry into Tasmanian Government's response to child sexual abuse in institutional settings recommences on Monday.
The hearings, which are in their fourth week, will be held in Launceston after previously taking place in Hobart. The commission has been asked to inquire into the adequacy and appropriateness of the Tasmanian Government's responses to allegations and incidents of child sexual abuse in institutional contexts generally.
As well as historical child abuse, the inquiry will also be looking at the Tasmanian Health Service and the Department of Health to allegations of child sexual abuse, particularly in the matter of James Geoffrey Griffin.
In October 2021, the Counsel for Commission of Inquiry said it became clear that other allegations of child sexual abuse by employees at Launceston General Hospital, different to those against pediatric paedophile nurse James Griffin, had been raised.
In March 2022, the mother of a child with a disability spoke at the Commission of Inquiry and said her complaints to nurses and the Child Safety Service about the conduct of alleged paedophile Launceston General Hospital nurse James Geoffrey Griffin went unanswered. The girl, aged 11 at the time, was placed under the care of Mr Griffin and she soon started "acting strangely around him", the mother said.
She detailed an incident in which Mr Griffin allegedly "tapped" the girl's vagina with his hand when the mother asked about a rash that had developed.
The commission does not have any judicial powers and it has no power to prosecute any criminal or disciplinary charges.
If, during the course of its inquiry, the commission identifies any conduct which could give rise to a criminal prosecution or disciplinary matter, it is able to refer such matters to the appropriate authorities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
