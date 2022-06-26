The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Abuse inquiry resumes in Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
June 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child sexual abuse at Launceston General Hospital in the 1980's and 2000's will be the focus of discussion today.

Child sexual abuse at Launceston General Hospital in the 1980s and 2000s will be the focus of discussion when the Commission of Inquiry into Tasmanian Government's response to child sexual abuse in institutional settings recommences on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.