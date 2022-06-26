The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

Chris Gayle, West Indies launch 6IXTY but with BBL already here, is it needed?

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIVE DAYS OF TORTURE: Australia celebrates winning the Ashes 4-0 in Hobart last year after three days. Pictures: Rick Smith

Over the past week, cricket continued their internal struggle for spectators with a existential crisis about size.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.