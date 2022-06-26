Over the past week, cricket continued their internal struggle for spectators with a existential crisis about size.
While some will say size isn't everything, cricket's struggle has gone on for decades with no signs of slowing down.
It's the same debate which brought fans the 50-over format, the Twenty20 format, the Ten10 format and The Hundred in recent years across the globe.
The latest of these sporting sugar hits is the 6IXTY, which is the first sporting format to make you ponder the question: boy band or cricket match?
The format has been brought forward by Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League and features 10 overs a side with both teams afforded six wickets.
There's a 'mystery free hit' which is fan-voted, an extra powerplay if you hit two sixes within the first 12 balls of the innings and a fan is sacrificed to the gods after a no-ball.
For legal reasons, one of those elements is fake but that's up to you to determine.
With 30 balls to be bowled from one end and 30 from the other and fielders removed if over-rates are not met, it's clear the 6IXTY has differentiated itself from the Ten10 format by being a cricket dystopia.
In the promotional video announcing the format, West Indies opener Chris Gayle declares that the 6IXTY was "a brand new format that brings cricket fans even closer to the action" and "it's powerful, it's fast, it's my type of cricket."
It might be his type of cricket but it seems to be missing the fans from the equation.
It threatens to create a morbid fascination with how short administrators can make cricket.
You can almost see an alternative reality. In a time not too far from now, crowds will gather inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they await cricket's newest format, The Toss.
They take their seats and wait patiently as Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes shake hands in the centre of the ground.
Cummins flips the coin which glimmers in the sunlight as Stokes calls a shout of "heads" and they watch as the coin nestles in the hallowed turf of the MCG.
The crowd inches further on their seats as Stokes celebrates the correct call to the cheers of the Barmy Army with another match won.
Cricket's newest alternative format The Toss would be the shortest format imaginable, designed to capture the fleeting attention span that cricket administrators deem cricket fans to have.
It borders on absurdist fiction, yet, in the real world, cricket seems hell-bent on trying formats with diminishing lengths to find the fans' attention sweet-spot.
It carries the same energy of a multi-million dollar company offering a pizza party to workers screaming about burn-out.
For a sport which seems to spend more time in focus groups then playing the actual game, it's baffling why they've pursued this perverse disappearing act as their modus operandi.
Other sporting codes, like Formula One, have opened up the doors to fans with documentaries like Drive to Survive which has been copied by the PGA, who are shooting their own Netflix series this year.
While a documentary is not a panacea, it shows a willingness to connect the fans to the athletes they admire from sports that were once deemed inaccessible to the common fan.
After all, at its core, that is what any sport or entertainment is about.
A tribal connection of supporters and players enjoying a shared journey to success.
Cricket is a sport often painted as stuffy, cumbersome and not accessible to a majority of casual viewers.
The solution to disintegrating those barriers is not continuously shortening the game but giving the casual fan a reason to care about the teams and players they're watching in action.
Whether that's a Netflix series or otherwise, the battle for attention is won by fans being invested in the athletes and storylines which permeate from sport.
More likely, we'll be witnessing The Toss.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
