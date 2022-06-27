Resident wins RTI review against Northern Midlands Council

Mr Jennings refused to delegate the internal review to another council officer and told Mr McCullagh he could apply for an external review instead. Mr McCullagh then contacted Ombudsman Tasmania, who directed the council to undertake an internal review. Council employee Samantha Dhilon was placed in charge of that process and released a decision on July 24. She said she had "no hesitation" in affirming the response made by her collogue Ms Bricknell earlier in the year, and cited the same reasons.