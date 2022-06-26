The exceptional Wynburn Ruby will have to overcome a nightmare box draw when she lines up in the $11,255 Tasmanian Oaks final in Launceston on Monday night.
The Ben Englund-trained bitch resumed in great fashion in last week's heats, coming off a long spell due to a hock injury.
In her third win from five starts over 515m around the Launceston track, the daughter of Fernando Bale and Wynburn Cutie led throughout from box 2 to score by almost eight lengths from Buckle Up Aria in a slick 29.43s.
A flying line-to-line trial in the lead-up to Wynburn Ruby's return to racing had given Englund confidence.
"It was certainly a great start in getting Wynburn Ruby back on the racetrack," he said.
"Injuries do need to be managed well and with concerns (hock injury) we just took plenty of time.
"The heat win was a brilliant run."
It was almost six months since Wynburn Ruby had raced in Launceston.
She took out the Rising Stars final in January before heading to Victoria for a tilt at group racing.
Wynburn Ruby contested the group 3 Launching Pad Sweepstakes at Sandown Park with no luck in qualifying.
Englund said Wynburn Ruby was in fine shape and now needs luck to overcome her wide draw in the final.
"I would have preferred to have drawn more towards the inside," he said.
"Box 6 is certainly a hard draw to overcome as she really wants to be on the fence.
"We really need a trouble free run."
Englund has previously won the Tasmanian Oaks in 2020 with Wynburn Lethal.
Other heat winners were Buckle Up Avery (Gary Johnson) in 30.25 and Dashing Pippa (Michael Pearce) in 30.04.
The Greyhound Recorder price assessors rate Wynburn Ruby a $1.45 chance.
The Tasmanian Derby is a one-off final after insufficient entries were received to run heats and is a much more open affair.
Buckle Up Logan heads Greyhound Recorder's predicted market at $2.90 ahead of Saint Zac at $3.40, Nail 'Em Fencer at $3.80 and Dewana Milo at $5.50.
