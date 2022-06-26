The Examiner
Tasmania's Justice Department releases 2020-21 Right to Information annual report

Matt Maloney
Updated June 26 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:11am
Right to Information applications shoot up over three years

Right to Information applications to government departments, ministers, councils and other public entities rose by more than 60 per cent over three-year period in Tasmania.

