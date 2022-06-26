TFS attend structure fire on Howick Street

The Tasmania Fire Service attended a structure on fire at Howick Street in South Launceston late last night.
They were alerted to the situation by the residents of the premises.
Crews from Launceston arrived to find a fire on the back deck of a property that had spread into the roof space of the adjoining veranda.
The fire has now been fully extinguished.
Further details will be provided when known.
