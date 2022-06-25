Tennis North's inter-club autumn roster is done and dusted after the two remaining divisions crowned their premiers.
Both respective grand finals had to be rescheduled after an unfortunate gala day was washed out by the weather.
Trevallyn Titans Jeff Speer and Glenn Clifford claimed their third Division A doubles title in a row with a 6/4 6/1 win against fellow Trevallyn players Dave Beattie and Phil Bonney.
In an impressive display of sustained dominance, Speer and Clifford never once tasted defeat together this season; the team's only loss coming in round four on a night when Speer was unavailable.
Although there was plenty of quality grand final tennis played, the experienced pair had the measure of their clubmates who had snuck into the grand final from third spot with an upset win over Riverside in the semi-final.
At the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre, the Division B final saw third-placed LRTC Asteroids defeat fourth-placed NTSC Wise Aces 4/30 to 2/25.
Both teams had come into the match with momentum and impressive semi-final victories.
The Asteroids had regained their mojo late in the season after spending most of the roster sitting atop the ladder.
Meanwhile the Wise Aces were on a roll with four wins from the final five rounds to rise from dead last after eight weeks, to pinch the last finals spot by a solitary ladder point.
The decisive rubber came early as LRTC's Tedman Chau unexpectedly beat Stephanie Pang 6/0 in the opening match.
What followed was some great, tight tennis. The pairing of Al Cutler and Ella Cooper fought back for NTSC with a 6/3 doubles win against Richard Grantham and Anh Vu Dinh, before Grantham won a singles arm-wrestle against Cutler 6/5 in a tie-break.
Another tie-break was required to separate Cooper and Vu Dinh's singles battle, LRTC again edging their opposition by the barest of margins.
The 6/3 doubles results were split either way with Chau/Vu Dinh defeating Pang/Cooper while the familiar doubles pairing of Cutler and Pang were too good for Chau and Grantham.
A new spring roster will begin in mid-August with interested players urged to contact their local club or Tennis North (on 0447 501209) before the July 24 deadline for team submissions.
A presentation and social tennis day will be held at Newstead on Saturday, July 16, from 1pm onwards.
