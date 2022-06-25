Children's author recounts journey from war-torn Ukraine to Launceston

In today's Sunday Examiner, reporter Harriet Binet recounts an arduous journey children's author Hannah Bilyk recently took from war-torn Ukraine to daughter in the safety of Tasmania.
"My love for Tasmania grows every day - this is a true paradise," Ms Bilyk said in the weeks since her arrival. Her story highlights the need and possibility for compassion around the state for those who most need it.
Leading the way in this endeavour are the many community, legal and support services helping people like Ms Binet reach our shores and ensuring a soft landing.
However, groups like the Tasmanian Refugee Legal Service and the Migrant Resource Centre have witnessed surging demand in the need for their services. The surge was first triggered by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last year and has only heightened since war broke out in Ukraine.
Consequently, state services like these are continuing to call for public donations as the end of the financial year approaches.
Keeping the theme of compassion in mind, the news this morning that child detainees at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre have been left in lockdown over the weekend due to staffing shortages is especially troubling.
As state opposition and union representatives point out, the lockdowns and low staffing levels not only hurt the detainees - who were left in their rooms for 22 hours a day - but also the stressed and overworked staff attempting to fill in the gaps.
If stories like Hannah Bilyk's show the need for compassion towards those most in need, the news out of Ashley shows the challenges that lay ahead as well.
