Children's author recounts journey from war-torn Ukraine to Launceston

Updated June 25 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:09am
In today's Sunday Examiner, reporter Harriet Binet recounts an arduous journey children's author Hannah Bilyk recently took from war-torn Ukraine to daughter in the safety of Tasmania.

