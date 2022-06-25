Harry Bates' impressive form behind the wheel continued, victorious on the first day of Rally Launceston.
Despite his regular co-driver John McCarthy having to withdraw with COVID-19 earlier this week, Bates was faultless over the six stages, setting a three-minute barrier between his pairing with Coral Taylor and Richie Dalton and Dale Moscatt.
Advertisement
Taylor, who is his team's manager, stepped in as the co-driver and showed she hadn't missed a beat as they led by a minute after the first three stages and extended it to three in the day's second half.
"Big day, long day and very tough conditions with a half wet/half dry sort of scenario," Bates said to Motorsport Australia.
"Very strong from our side. The GR Yaris AP4 performed faultlessly and I thought my co-driver did a pretty good job today.
"Coral is such a professional and proved it today. I find it amazing. To get in a car at these sorts of speeds that these cars are going in the ARC nowadays is amazing.
"For her to jump at her age and a recent lack of competition, my hat goes off to her and I am very grateful to have her this weekend."
Sitting second, Dalton was involved in an entertaining battle with Tom Clark until the latter was involved in a big crash on day five.
He and co-driver Ryan Preston were ok but the stage was stopped and they were forced to withdraw.
"I am happy for the result that we got but it was a very difficult day inside the car," Dalton explained.
"Obviously struggling with a head cold and because my ears won't pop, I have been struggling to hear Dale all day.
"I am also struggling with second and third gear corners, so there is a lot going on, but we still finished second so I have to be happy."
North-West Coast driver Eddie Maguire had an impressive day, despite issues in stage three.
Alongside co-driver Zak Brakey, they finished fifth in the Australian Rally Championship while taking out the ARC Production Cup and Tasmanian Rally Championship.
"It was a bit frantic trying to get the car back to service. The shaft inside the diff was broken, so we were lucky to get the broken bits in and then back out," Maguire said.
"It was a good recovery and it's great to get back to the old girl. We haven't been in it for a while. I have not been on gravel for a while.
"When we really started to get in gear on the last few stages today, I had a big grin because I just haven't been in a car like that actually."
Advertisement
The rally continues on Sunday with six stages around the Sideling area in the North-East.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.