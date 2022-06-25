South Launceston showed why they are the top team in the Greater Northern League women's competition with a 9-0 victory over Smithton.
It was always going to be a tough assignment facing the reigning premiers on the road for the Saints and the Suns made them pay with two goals in the first three minutes.
Another followed in the 14th but the Saints managed to stem the flow throughout the middle quarters until the gates opened again in the last, with four in 11 minutes - including one after the final whistle.
Megan Boston starred with a hat-trick and Annabel Butterick and Nic Symonds bagged a double as Kiah Williams was the best afield, while Laura Korpershoek and Connie Perry were Smithton's strongest.
Queechy defeated South Burnie 3-1 in what coach Nic Duffy described as "a messy win".
Brooke Whitmore got them on the board early but Natasha Jones bit back, leaving the Penguins with some work to do in the second half.
Goals to Josie Kremerskothen and Millie Smith saw them to the win, with Lucy Cooper their best player as Meah and Tess Leary both impressed in defeat.
West Devonport got themselves a game clear in third place with a last-minute win over City Marians in their SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY clash.
Sarah Gray scored from a penalty corner in the last 30 seconds to give the Dragons the 2-1 win after goals from Madi Clark and Marians' Brooke Grubb.
Clark, who is in Hockey Australia's futures squad, was the best player on the pitch, while under-18s Tasmanian teammate Zayna Jackson was City Marians' best.
South Burnie kept their hands on second spot, getting the better of a depleted Queechy outfit 4-2.
The pair were tied 1-1 at half-time thanks to goals to usual suspects Jordan Dart and Evan Lawrence, who doubled their output later in the game as Dart was joined on the scoresheet by Kurt Edmunds and Stu Bowles.
Brent Jago and Connor Poke were South's best players in the win, while Lawrence and Jeremy Tuson stood out for Queechy.
Despite South's win, Burnie Baptist stayed within reach of second with a 2-0 victory against Smithton.
With a goal in each half, the boys in blue kept the Saints at arms' length all day as Rohan Bugg and Jake Wolfe scored.
Coach Matt Selby was Baptist's best, followed by Henry Wright and Wolfe, while young gun Brayden Hine, who is putting together a strong season for Smithton, was their best alongside Kade Wooldrage and Clayton House.
West Devonport capped off the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY clash against City Marians with a 3-1 victory, their third win of the season.
In-form youngster Hayden Davey gave the home side the early ascendancy with a first-quarter goal, which proved to be the only one in the first half.
Mick Williams and Jonah Evans joined the party in the third term to give West a 3-0 lead before Isaac Gates scored for City to make things somewhat interesting.
The Marians attacked hard but West held them at bay to secure the win and keep the 3-1 result.
Jake Pease, Peter Dewing and Williams were given the Dragons' votes while Zack King's work in goals was praised as Gates, Jason Birtwhistle and Dan Hills were City's best.
South Launceston and Tamar Churinga's clash was postponed due to the latter being hit with COVID.
The contest shaped as an interesting battle between the ladder leaders and an in-form side.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
