The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

53 new social housing units in Glenorchy to be delivered next week

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW HOMES: Housing minister Guy Barnett, with Diesel, Laura, and their children, who were recently housed through Centacare Evolve Housing. Picture: Supplied.

Just over 50 new social housing units in Glenorchy will be delivered by next Wednesday under the state government's push to provide more community housing options.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.