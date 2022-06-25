Just over 50 new social housing units in Glenorchy will be delivered by next Wednesday under the state government's push to provide more community housing options.
The developments have been funded through the Department of Communities Tasmania, which has provided $135,000 per home under the Community Housing Growth Program.
Housing minister Guy Barnett said in a statement on Saturday a further 54 unit subdivision in Bridgewater would be completed by June 30, 2023.
The program promises to deliver 1000 new social housing units by the end of 2023.
The new units have been developed on land owned by the Director of Housing which is subject to a 40-year lease to Centacare Evolve Housing, which manages over 1000 social housing properties in the state.
Mr Barnett said the new developments are just one of numerous projects CEH are undertaking, with more than 430 more units to be built by the housing group across the state.
The demand for social housing across the state has grown this year, with rental prices increasing considerably. The Tenants Union of Tasmania said last week that rent prices in Launceston had risen by 49 per cent over the last five years.
As part of their $1.5 billion housing package, the state government has promised to build a further 10,000 new homes in the next decade, and said 1127 new homes had been built since 2019.
But recent data from the Department of Communities shows an increase in the number of applications on the social housing register in May with 4431 applications, up from 4382 in April.
The average wait time to house priority applicants for the month of May was 72.3 weeks, with the rolling 12-month average increasing from 58.9 to 66.6 weeks over the past year.
The increased demand has put significant pressure on the Tasmanain government to deliver more social housing options, as well as new long-term homes.
