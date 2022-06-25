"Butt out".
That's the sharp message the state government has directed at Eddie McGuire after comments made about the state's unpreparedness for an AFL team.
Speaking on a Tasmanian radio program on Saturday, the former Collingwood Football Club president and prominent media commentator said while he supported a Tasmanian team, he believed first more work had to be done in developing junior players.
He said from the outside there also was believed to be a lack of cohesion between the Tasmanian regions which would hinder the success of a state-wide team.
"Everybody wants Tasmania to be there... but I look at some of the planning and I look at the self-destructive elements... People are not convinced that they've overcome that yet," he said.
"When the rubber hits the road you've got to be going."
Mr McGuire's words drew a swift response from Mr Rockliff and Mr Street, who issued a joint statement denouncing the "unwarranted and divisive comments about Tasmanians".
"Eddie McGuire has made it abundantly clear that he is not from or for Tasmania," the statement read.
"Tasmanians have every right to experience what other states experience.
"The roaring success of the JackJumpers proves how important this is not only to the Tasmanian community, but also to the AFL, which is already losing ground in a key football heritage state."
Mr McGuire said it was to important to consider other teams in the league before introducing a new addition.
"There are 18 other clubs who are going to have to take a big swallow, and all their supporters," he said. "Every time one of these teams comes in, in an expansion situation, it blows the draft up for ten years.
"There are teams who can't win for the next five, six, seven, eight years because they can't get their hands on draft players at the top end."
The government was quick to fire back, with Mr Street and Mr Rockliff saying "self-interested, conflicted commentators like Mr McGuire need to "butt out".
"Tasmania deserves our own team," they wrote. "The business case stacks up."
It is the second time Mr McGuire has drawn the ire of Mr Street in recent weeks, with jabs thrown Mr McGuire's way after he made a pitch for a hybrid North Melbourne and Tasmanian Kangaroos side.
"I think if you look around this country, you look at the AFL and you look at the cities where AFL and other sports and events being played, you need a stadium that can compete in 2022, or 2025 or whenever it is - 2026 - or whenever a stadium can be built," Mr McLachlan said.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
