The final event of the Cancer Council's United in Pink program saw members of the Nepalese community learn about the significance of breast cancer awareness.
The program is an early detection screening project that works to increase the number of women to get screened for breast cancer.
Migrant Resource Centre North project coordinator Gabriella Zampini said the United in Pink program was in its third phase after previously spreading awareness of cancer to the Afghan community, and African community.
"We had women over 40 years old in all three communities signing up, some of them, for the first time for their first mammogram and cervical screen, so the outcome has been amazing," Ms Zampini said.
"Some of them didn't know what breast cancer was, most of them thought it was a virus.
"It's been a very important breakthrough for those ladies. We had one lady going through breast cancer in this community and she could explain to the rest of the ladies how important early detection is.
"You have to engage these people, it doesn't matter how many flyers in different languages you have, it doesn't make any difference to them," she said.
Migrant Resource Centre's Ella Dixon, said it was important to encourage people of different nationalities to screen for breast cancer.
"We've done three groups, the first one being Afghan, the second was the Eritrean-Ethiopian and this is the last one.
"We've done them in language groups and also in population groups to ensure that we're capturing the language needs and also the cultural aspects of screening.
"Preventative health is not so common. They have not been exposed to many preventative measures like we do in Western culture.
"It's very important to first of all, get the information to them, so that they can make decisions for themselves and their families," she said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff was also in attendance and said promoting early detection of breast cancer was important, particularly for women from culturally diverse backgrounds.
"We know that women from diverse backgrounds have lower participation rates in breast screening and it's important that we help break down any barriers and provide the information and support necessary to address this," Mr Rockliff said.
Last month, 3133 Tasmanian women were screened for Breast Cancer. However, Tasmania's breast screen participation rate is at 60 per cent for women aged 50-74 years, meaning there are still many women who should be having regular screening mammograms.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
