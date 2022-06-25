A celebration was held at Launceston's Harvest Market on Saturday morning to officially launch the newly adopted Launceston "Place Brand".
The Place Brand showcases Launceston's unique story and sparks pride, with images, logos and a reworked design aesthetic.
It was launched earlier this year after countless conversations with locals and key stakeholders to discover what makes Launceston the place it is.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said that Harvest Market represented so much of the brand - good food, hard-working growers, clever makers, friendly locals in puffer jackets and of course, great coffee.
Harvest Market manager Rhys Hannah said that the new branding was a great way to connect the business and people of Launceston.
"The brand is the culmination of five years of work from Angie Hart, Claire Campbell and the team at the City of Launceston council that are behind it," he said.
"It is an exceptional body of work that is an asset to Launceston going forward. It is a free platform for the community to use however they want and is a remarkable achievement and I would say is unique to anywhere else in Australia."
"What we are hoping to see out of that from a Harvest Market point of view is that we have new signs, new boxes and bags and we have a new updated aesthetic."
Mayor van Zetten and Mr Hannan joined locals and other key stakeholders at Harvest Market to cut the ribbon on a new sign for the market, which was inspired by the Place Brand.
Market-goers were treated to live performances by musicians Kiarnna Jayde and Caitlyn Duffy, as well as local dance group, SalsaMe.
Poet Bert Spinks premiered his work - an ode to Launceston, 'We Know The Wait, And The Wait is Better".
People were able to grab a Launnie Place Brand pin on their way into the market, featuring the new designs and art for the Launceston Place Brand.
"Bigger than the team have captured the personality through their branding and designs. The doodle on our sign works perfect for the market," Mr Hannan said.
"It allows for all the businesses here at the market to use it in their branding too."
