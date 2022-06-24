Woman charged with attempted murder

Police have charged a 47-year-old woman with attempted murder.
The woman from New Norfolk has been detained in custody and will appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court today.
A 74-year-old man from New Norfolk remains in the Royal Hobart Hospital in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot and stab wounds.
Police allege that the woman was known to the man.
Police reassure the community this was an isolated incident, between people known to each other, and there is no threat to the wider community.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
