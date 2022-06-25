Launceston outlasted Old Launcestonians in a low-scoring round 11 affair at Windsor Park on Saturday.
The Lady Blues led by 10 points at the first change which proved vital in the 2.5 (17) to 1.4 (10) NTFAW premier victory.
OLs kicked the only goal of the second term to make it a one-point game at the half.
Launceston got the sole major of the third quarter to create an eight-point buffer going into the final stanza.
A point from OLs was the only score that came from both sides in the fourth term
Launceston skipper Georgia Hill led the way and had great assistance from Kelsie Hill, Angela Dickson, Remi Smith, Jenna Griffiths and Liana Freestone.
OLs captain Maddie Fry also provided fantastic leadership and had good support from Dana Lester, Danielle Kelly, Ashlea Mawer, Amelia Dowling and Anastasia Hovington.
Ebonie Agostini and Tiffany Weynberg got the Lady Blues' goals while Taylah Lehman got OLs' only major.
The enthralling battle between Old Scotch and Bridgenorth continued at NTCA Ground.
The Thistles went 2-1 up from their games this season with a 4.7 (31) to 2.7 (19) triumph.
The Parrots went to the main break four points up after both teams struggled to score.
But the home side found their rhythm in the third stanza putting on 3.2 to zip.
Bridgenorth outscored Old Scotch in the final term but couldn't reel in the deficit.
Teenager Jemma Blair continued her outstanding year while captain Chloe Pitt, Raigan Kettle, Melanie Barlow, Georgia Nicholas and Liyana Juraimi were busy.
The Parrots got good performances from Courtney Sharman, Hannah Carr, Gabby Phillips, co-captain Mikaela Clarke, Taylar Goss and Emma Woods.
The Thistles' majors came through Barlow (two), Nicholas and Eliane Fader.
Co-skipper Emily Mckinnell and Emily Nunn bagged the Parrots' goals.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale continued their hold over Hillwood with a 6.9 (45) to 1.0 (6) victory at home.
The win featured two goals each from coach Mikayla Binns, Rebecca Irwin and Eboney Westwood.
The Magpies got great performances from Makaylah Lester, Rebecca Irwin, Alex Hall, Ashley Bowen, Ellen Simons and Ellie Moore.
Hillwood co-captain Sian Beeton gave her all, as did Makayla White, Tynelle Wright, Hayley Bingley, Jasmine Latham and Amber Donnelly. Beeton kicked a goal too.
The OLs versus Bridgenorth clash at Invermay Park on Friday night is the highlight of the upcoming round 12 matches.
Hillwood hosts Old Scotch and Launceston welcomes Scottsdale in the other encounters.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
