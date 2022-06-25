George Town and Meander Valley earned their upcoming byes after a hard-fought NTFAW division one encounter at George Town on Saturday.
The third-placed Sunettes upset the second-ranked Saints 3.2 (20) to 1.7 (13) in round 11.
After not scoring in the first term, the visitors put on 2.1 to 0.1 in the second stanza to hit the lead.
The Saints battled hard in the third quarter to even the score at three-quarter-time.
But the Sunettes kicked a crucial goal in the final term and kept the Saints scoreless.
Meander Valley's Sophie Townsend was instrumental while Charlotte How, who kicked two goals, Caitlyn Lee, Shannon Crawford, Meg Wilkinson, and Emma Groves contributed well. Naomi Stubbs got the other major.
George Town's Tyeisha Hinds, Kirsten McCreghan, Jodie Clifford, Sophie Cooke, who kicked the Saints' solitary major, Letitia Hancock and Taylar Marshall put in solid performances.
The Saints were without utility Isabella Brunacci (ankle), ruck Elieen Blyth and centre half-back Charlotte Long (unavailable).
The Sunettes, who have won two in a row, broke the Saints' three-match winning streak.
Meanwhile, South Launceston thrashed Longford 26.17 (173) to 0.0 (0) at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs were on from the get-go and were up by 91 points at half-time.
The Bulldogs were well-served by Angela Mayne, Hayley Breward, Monique Sawyer, Sam Morrison, Hannah Mitchell-Grima and Meaghan Volker.
Lisa Patterson and Aprille Crooks kicked five goals each, skipper Breward booted four and Sawyer chimed in with three.
Rachel Watson, Claire Worker, Jade Nichols, Ashley Murray, Georgina Viney and Chelsea Wells were named in the Tigers' best.
Deloraine and Evandale had byes.
The Kangaroos venture to Longford to take on the Tigers in round 12 while Evandale hosts South Launceston.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
