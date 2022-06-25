The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Meander Valley defeats George Town in NTFAW division one round 11

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 25 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP EFFORT: Meander Valley's Sophie Townsend pictured while representing the NTFA this year. She was named the Sunettes' best on Saturday. Picture: Brian Allen

George Town and Meander Valley earned their upcoming byes after a hard-fought NTFAW division one encounter at George Town on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.