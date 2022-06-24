Can we really trust politicians to transition the nation into a workable republic?

As a committed republican, I'm nervous about the new federal government's plans for Australia to become a republic.
The planning shouldn't worry me, but politicians do.
Some unknown Labor MP from NSW, Matt Thistlethwaite, has been sworn in as Assistant Minister for The Republic.
He's also Assistant Minister (junior) for Defence and Veterans Affairs.
He'll be busy enough with work on the issue of our defence procurements and veterans, but on these, he's just part of the solution.
As Minister for The Republic, the buck stops with him.
If it fails, as it did in the last attempt in 1999, his boss, the Prime Minister, will instantly roll him out as the scapegoat. Make no bones.
Thistlethwaite told The Guardian news outlet that his job would include public consultation on the model to be presented to the public - including "open questions" on the role of the British monarchy, how a president would be voted in, and whether Australia should remain in the Commonwealth.
Excuse me?
No one has ever said we should consider our future as a membership of the Commonwealth of Nations.
Like I said, politicians always worry me, especially when they have just been sworn in after almost a decade in opposition, like kids with new toys.
The republican movement has proposed a ludicrous model for our own head of state, whereby Federal Parliament would put forward three nominees and the states one each, for a national vote.
At the time of the swearing in of the Albanese ministry, the new Minister was as sensitive as Lisa Wilkinson with her Logies speech on the eve of the Brittany Higgins trial.
He told The Guardian, that as Queen Elizabeth "comes to the twilight of her reign, it's a good opportunity for a serious discussion about what comes next for Australia",
Poor Liz isn't even dead yet and they've already started the celebrations.
Wilkinson's partner and republic movement chief Peter FitzSimons' behaviour was just as clueless as his partner.
"...Now we're on course for another referendum right at the time that the Queen of England is in the deep twilight of her reign..." FitzSimons was quoted as saying. "The timing is wonderful..."
Poor Liz. These guys will have no hope convincing Australians to back a republic while they can't help themselves from appearing to salivate over the impending death of a monarch.
Former Labor PM Paul Keating quite rightly slammed the proposal, because it elevated the new head of state above leaders at the federal, state and local level.
Academics have warned that by electing the new head of state, the vote would create a mandate from the people, which would override even the Prime Minister who is not directly elected, like, say, the US president who heads the US Government.
The Keating model in 1999 provided for a head of state appointed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Federal Parliament.
This model was rejected in the 1999 referendum but it's the only workable model.
It didn't cause the failure in 1999.
The split between pro-republicans was the key reason why the 1999 referendum failed.
At present, the Federal Parliament, through the Prime Minister, chooses the Governor-General, no doubt after consulting widely.
This model has served us well since Federation. So why change it?
I suppose assistant minister Thistlethwaite will also have to consider what to do with our current state governors and, of course, the palatial Government Houses in every state.
Does the new Aussie head of state occupy the current vice regal residences at Yarralumla in Canberra and Admiralty House on Sydney's foreshore?
This is why you can't have an elected head of state.
The US head of state, the president, heads the government and rules from the White House.
There is no comparable rival.
An elected Australian head of state would cause instability and uncertainty as to who is ruling Australia, even if the head of state had no actual governing powers.
The Governor-General still has reserve powers to sack the PM and his or her ministers. They still haven't resolved this.
Perhaps I'm too harsh on Assistant Minister Thistlethwaite and his $296,000 a year salary and allowances.
He will have a fair bit on his plate when the buck stops with him.
Still, he doesn't have to come up with any concrete proposals until Labor's second term, presuming they win a second term and presuming poor Liz has done them a favour and departed this life.
I reckon, for my humble efforts, I've just about countenanced the salient issues surrounding a republic in a roughly 800-word column, so I'm a bit curious as to why the assistant minister needs three years to get the right republic model.
I would much rather he lend a hand with the treatment of our military veterans and our conundrums surrounding the new submarine contract and equally concerning contracts for new navy frigates.
