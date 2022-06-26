Reading a book is the ultimate form of escapism

In literature, as in life, there can be the need for escapism.
Escapism is an escape from the realities of life, the humdrum of decisions and bills and routines and reality.
There is conjecture about whether escapism is a positive or negative influence.
It can be seen as procrastination, engrossing yourself in a world that is devoid of reality.
And on the flip side, it can be seen as an opportunity to relax, to lose yourself, and to unwind.
Romance, fantasy, horror, mystery and thrillers are examples of genres that provide opportunity for readers to escape.
The ability of authors to pen stories that are set in a world contrasting our own is clever, perhaps not always the purest or most admired form of writing, but fascinating all the same.
J.R.R. Tolkien, Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Danielle Steele, and Jane Austen are authors who have taken us to another world, a long way from the daily grind.
They captured our imagination and made millions with their ability to produce novel after novel, describing the adventures of characters who take on lives of their own.
The notion of escaping reality is intriguing.
For years, my reading catalogue was dominated by non-fiction.
From autobiographies and tour diaries of sporting heroes to political tomes that required dedicated persistence and thought.
Yet it was books about education, teaching and school leadership that dominated my early professional years.
I found utter satisfaction in relaxing with the latest text detailing the influence of a principal on teacher quality or the story of how a school drastically improved.
This was a different time.
My thirst for learning was unquenchable and I was driven to be better; to make a difference.
To this day, I can remember relaxing at the beach with sand blowing into a book of which I was engrossed.
It was said to me that reading a textbook was ridiculous and no way to spend the school holidays.
This sentiment was lost on me because I was lost in this world.
Not escaping, rather, the exact opposite, embracing my current circumstance, totally immersed and determined.
Literature can be your favourite meal, carefully crafted and consistent in preparation. It can be heart-warming and relaxing and soothing.
There wasn't space for fiction because that was viewed as a complete and utter waste of time.
In recent months, I have found it difficult to read, which makes me sad.
Reading requires concentration and commitment.
Sometimes there is not the time nor the need to create the escape.
I have tried audiobooks on long drives.
Podcasts engage, but I can't find myself in recorded books, even when read by famous actors.
The monotony defeats me, and, in turn, I lose concentration, thinking about anything else, and failing to recall any of the content of the previous 10 minutes.
Pressing the rewind button on the handsfree is of little comfort as it just infuriates rather than leading to better understanding.
"Play Taylor Swift on Spotify" is usually the next command.
There are the classics that you read again and the quick reads that you can devour, a bit pointless but enjoyable all the same.
But sadly, gratification and escapism can also come from modern technology.
Social media is fast food, providing instant gratification and a form of escapism that doesn't feel right; it is the new waste of time.
An hour can be burned, engrossing yourself in the outlandish exploits of fellow humans with your eyes dried up because you constantly stare at a small screen.
This is escapism of sorts, a guilty yet ridiculous pleasure that results in you chastising yourself once the session ends or your phone's battery inevitably goes flat.
This can't be my new normal and I must fight it with every fibre.
Enid Blyton was our childhood favourite, with tales of the Famous Five stimulating a wish for adventure and a Border Collie called Timmy.
It was only later, in adult life, that we realised that Blyton was deliberately inappropriate at best.
But it was a British Lord, a convicted criminal, scoundrel, and fabulous writer, Jeffrey Archer, who placed fiction squarely back on my reading agenda.
Perhaps it was the politics and the journalism, the intrigue and the rise to power that captured me; a blend of fiction and non-fiction, 'faction' if you like.
It was the beginning of fictitious acceptance.
And in recent times, it's Outlander and Bridgerton, absolute nonsense, to be fair, but a series of novels providing escapism from work and worry, another load of washing and what's for dinner?
We can dismiss them as lightweight and fanciful, yet there is something special about the way they capture our attention and how the book's characters can influence our reality.
My column has taken extra time this week because I kept checking the socials.
It's a habit, a pointless escape bordering on addiction, and an utter waste of time when, instead, I should have visited the library.
