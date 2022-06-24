Individualised student report cards to be changed

Individualised student school reports with comments for every subject have been cut in favour of parent-teacher interviews, with the new report system to be reviewed at the end of the year.
High teacher workload in public primary schools, resulting from report writing, led to education sector discussions about the way in which mid-year reports are managed.
As a result the mid-year primary school report in 2022 has a simple tick-a-box competency check, with a focus on parent-teacher interviews to discuss student progress.
In some instances, this has meant teachers are required to organise up to 30 parent interviews across the whole class, taking into account split-family interviews where teachers must talk to both parents.
Australian Education Union state president David Genford said the aim of the new system was to lessen teacher workloads.
He said there needs to be a communication with parents once a term, but that does not mean parent teacher interviews every term.
"The amount of workload placed on teachers and leadership in regards to report writing comments was identified...report writing was a long process, and by the time the comments got to the parents, they were written a month ago and had lost a lot of value," Mr Genford said.
"[The new system] removes the comments and tries to put more of an importance on conversations with parents, whether that be a parent teacher meeting or a phone call, with the freedom for schools to choose how to do that," he said.
"We are definitely happy to move away from a report writing system that was not giving accurate feedback to parents but we are also wary of making sure that the new system doesn't add to teacher workload."
Mr Genford said a review would take place, to examine whether the changes had reduced workload, and ensure it was not putting extra impost on teachers.
He said end of year reports would contain a general summary and not include comments for each individual subject.
Tasmanian Association of State Schools Organisation president Natham Reynolds said there was general acceptance of the changes.
"Communicating directly to families will be beneficial for student learning," he said.
"Illiterate families will also benefit."
