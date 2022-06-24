The Examiner
Education sector cuts individualised student report cards in favour of parent-teacher interviews

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 24 2022 - 9:30pm
Individualised student report cards to be changed

Individualised student school reports with comments for every subject have been cut in favour of parent-teacher interviews, with the new report system to be reviewed at the end of the year.

IB

Isabel Bird

