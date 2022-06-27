White Ribbon urges more action groups for women's safety

White Ribbon Australia is calling for more Tasmanian-led community action groups and preventative measures to help end violence against women.
White Ribbon Launceston Committee chairperson Carol Fuller said action groups were vital for primary prevention.
She said primary prevention was about stopping the act of violence before it occurred by changing societal attitudes at all levels of the community.
But she said addressing systemic issues was a complex, a three-pronged problem that involved raising awareness of the issue, educating the local community on the reasons why it occurs and implementing robust sexual harassment policies to mitigate violence.
"We are lobbying local politicians to make gendered injustice and abuse, including violence, a priority on government agendas and for the government to require all workplaces, organisations and clubs to implement robust sexual harassment policies," she said.
Among other proposed initiatives was advertising on the city's public transport that directly addressed issues of violence against women in a public space.
"We want one that explains to the public where this attitude towards women comes from the sexist language, the harmful ideas of masculinity, gender stereotypes that hold women back," she said.
"But educating the general public can be a complex thing."
White Ribbon national director Allan Ball said on average a man was responsible for the murder of his current or former partner every 11 days, a "grim statistic" that needed community input to change.
"Social norms that green-light disrespect, sexual harassment and abuse are drivers of men's violence against women," he said.
"Being a 'little bit' sexist isn't okay - not in the pub, on the sporting field, or in the family home."
The national director urged Tasmanians to donate to the not-for-profit to help build more community networks across the state.
The calls come as the Tasmanian government announced a five-year partnership with Our Watch, and the continuation of a senior advisor role to the state government to assist with implementing primary prevention policies.
Our Watch chairperson Moo Baulch said the senior advisor, who has yet to be hired, would work within local government and state government levels to "learn what works uniquely in Tasmania".
Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnserly said the work happening in Tasmania would help inform Australia's national approach.
"Tasmania was the first state to sign up for a dedicated, embedded role partnership with Our Watch, which has now been adopted in the Northern Territory, and which we hope to build on in other states and territories,"
"We know a cohesive and holistic approach is critical for women's safety. It also means the work the Tasmanian government is doing is informed by national frameworks, expertise and evidence," Ms Kinnserly said.
White Ribbon's Tax Appeal Campaign ends on June 30.
