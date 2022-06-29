Council will shift some funds around to support projects

Changes to Launceston's 2021/22 budget include funding for a much-needed basketball court.
These changes which relate to external grant revenue and transfers between operational and capital projects will be brought to council during Thursday's meeting.
Advertisement
The adjustments were made by the City of Launceston chief officer during May, 2022.
The operations will increase from $17,609,000 to $17,784,000 and capital will increase from $47,811,000 to $47,986,000 with a deficit of $7,035,000.
Further adjustments have been made which do not require a council vote, including $50,000 to a basketball half court for Coronation Park.
Other changes include a decrease in operations expenditure of $175,359 and an increase to funded expenditure of $175,359.
The money will be taken out of the following projects, first the flood defence infrastructure works will have $25,949 transferred from its budget to operations and the Glenwood road safety improvements budget will have $47,186 transferred to operations.
Several areas will have their budgets altered to have funds transferred to capital.
The Invermay levee had a significant risk discovered which required immediate attention and due to the unexpected works $181,765 needed to be transferred for an emergency storm water management project for Ellison Street and Corin Street stormwater projects.
Operations to capital transfer totals $248,494 which included almost $60,000 for six cross lifts, which will come from the road surfaces bridge and road maintenance budget.
Two items were needed for the Planetarium and Queen Victorian Museum and Art Gallery for safety issues.
A Planetarium Zeiss projector lift needs $3634 from the Planetarium operation budget and QVMAG need a glass carrying trolley which will see $3630 from the Art Gallery maintenance fund.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.