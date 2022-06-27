A social enterprise dreamt up a decade ago has finally come to fruition after receiving significant funding.
The Food and Resilience Movement, otherwise known as FaRM, is the brainchild of Northern Suburbs Community Centre members, as well as Starting Point Neighbourhood House.
The initiative received $500,000 from the Tasmanian Community Fund, which is set to be allocated intermittently over five years.
The move comes after the TCF announced $3.2 million worth of funding for seven projects that support community wellbeing or workforce engagement outcomes for the Tasmanian community.
TCF chairperson Sally Darke said the organisation's board members were impressed with the research and partnerships developed to deliver the FaRM project.
"We saw the project as a long-term solution for the community to address food insecurity and are looking forward to it becoming a sustainable social enterprise by 2027," she said.
SPNH centre manager Nettie Burr said the concept was developed from a simple question: "What would it take to feed the northern suburbs of Launceston?"
"Through engagement within our northern suburbs communities, we found they wanted to create places for growing, cooking, eating, selling, buying and sharing healthy and sustainable food that is easy to access for everyone," she said.
"Access to fresh food can be difficult in the northern suburbs, so the FaRM will initially establish two community market gardens in Newnham and Ravenswood that will operate collectively as a social enterprise and address food insecurity and unemployment."
Ms Burr said the initiative would also enable place-based skill development in a working farm environment, which will enhance resilience by increasing access to health and wellbeing activities such as gardening, and cooking using produce from gardens.
NSCC general manager Trish O'Duffy acknowledged those who played a "crucial" role in researching the project and applying for funding.
"UTAS lecturer in food, nutrition, and public health Sandy Murray conducted community forums called 'Chat and Chew' as part of her PhD research for the project ... without people like her, this wouldn't have gotten off the ground," she said.
"This is a gift for the community that will keep giving."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
