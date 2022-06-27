The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Food and Resilience Movement to improve food access in Newnham and Ravenswood

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
June 27 2022 - 2:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ORGANIC: Nettie Burr, Sally Darke, Trish O'Duffy, Casper Staak and Peter Richards. Picture: Paul Scambler

A social enterprise dreamt up a decade ago has finally come to fruition after receiving significant funding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.