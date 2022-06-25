Top drivers from around the country descended on Civic Square in Launceston on Friday night for a rally show in preparation for the third round of the 2022 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship.
17 drivers and their rally cars made their way into the middle of the city to meet with fans, showcase their cars, and discuss the weekend's much anticipated race, which last ran in Tasmania in 2019.
Advertisement
A number of local drivers are now facing the opportunity to drive against some of the best in the nation, which local driver Ben Newman of Bucky Motorsport said was an exciting challenge.
Newman said it was a difficult competing on the national stage, but he felt confident in his team and co-driver Steve Glenney, and looked forward to getting the race started.
"In the lead up you get a bit nervous and anxious, but once you get the helmet on, it all comes together," he said.
Driving in car 13, a Subaru WRX STI, he said he'd received plenty of support and messages from friends, family and businesses in the local community.
Canberra's Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia drivers Harry and Lewis Bates - in cars one and two respectively - said they were expecting some challenging conditions after the past few days of rain around Lilydale and Myrtle Bank, but said they were no strangers to slippery conditions.
Asked what they were most looking forward to in the race, the brothers both agreed the Tasmania roads would be the highlight.
"The roads down here in Tasmania are just amazing really," Harry Bates said.
"They're super fast and flowing, but there's just this really nice character with Tasmania's roads because you're always climbing up the side of a hill or going down the side of another".
Tasmanians Bodie Reading and Mark Young will also be competing nationally, as well as Stephen Maguire and co-driver Stuart Benson, and David Thompson.
Motorsport Australia spokesperson Paul Riordan said with drivers crossing over between competing in the Australian Rally and Tasmania Rally over the weekend, it provided a great way for Tassie locals to pit themselves against the best drivers in Australia.
Advertisement
But after three years away from the state, he said he was most pleased to have Tasmania back competing at the national championship.
The ARC rally will begin on Saturday morning and will continue to Sunday, ranging across 13 stages and 194 kilometres.
Spectators can get tickets online, with spectator points at Security Road north of Lebrana on Saturday, and Sideling near Targa on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.