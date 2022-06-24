A new law firm focused on litigation and disputes will be delivering legal services in Launceston in a way that some other firms can't.
Senior Associate for Wise Law Henry Austin-Stone, said the firm will focus on commercial litigation, civil litigation and debt recovery.
"There's a real demand for legal services that aren't just delivered in business hours. So one of the main things that Wise Law does is we assist clients virtually over the phone, outside of business hours and on weekends.
"As our clients have been becoming aware of us, we've had inquiries increase so we've actually found ourselves being quite busy from the get go which has been fantastic.
"Being able to deliver services across Australia has made it so we can serve as many people as possible.
"I help clients all over Australia remotely, but we saw a need to deliver legal services here in Launceston in a way that some of the other firms can't so we thought the time was right to open an office here.
"We provide that service because we saw it was an unmet need and the reaction so far has been fantastic," he said.
Mr Austin-Stone said there was a shortage of lawyers in Launceston to provide services such as litigation.
"I'll be the only lawyer based here in Launceston and I've got a support team here that works with me.
"I've always practised here in Launceston but I've always practised in a national sort of way.
"I've had clients in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, and the age of Coronavirus, being able to deliver services remotely has really opened up those sorts of opportunities.
"It's awesome to help people no matter where they are, across Tasmania, Australia, we've been able to provide that service," he said.
Mr Austin-Stone has worked as a lawyer in private practice for both Tasmanian and Victorian law firms.
He has also worked as a Prosecutor with Tasmania Police and primarily focused on the prosecution of family violence.
Wise Law assists clients in the areas of employment law, investigations, civil litigation, debt recovery, criminal law, victims of crime compensation and cyber law.
The Launceston office is located at 76 York Street, in the City Mill Business Centre.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
