The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wise Law opens new firm in Launceston at York Street

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:24am, first published June 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Austin-Stone , Senior Associate at Wise Law Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

A new law firm focused on litigation and disputes will be delivering legal services in Launceston in a way that some other firms can't.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.