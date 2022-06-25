When 12-year-old Oskar meets his new neighbour, the mysterious and troubled Eli, they form a friendship but soon he realises she is not as she seems.
Eli reveals her dark secret which is connected to a string of bloody local murders.
This is the premise of the latest show from IO Performance, Let The Right One In.
With themes of violence, monsters and the fight for survival the Scandi-noir play is being performed by a cast of nine locals at the IO Performance Theatre.
Actress Eva Cetti, who plays the lead role of Eli, said that she had never played a role like it before.
"My character is not the happiest person and she's very gruesome."
Director Chris Jackson said that the play was a dark, matured-themed show
"The play is based on a novel which was then turned into a film. It's been performed all over the world and it's the first time in Tasmania, so we are very excited about it," he said.
"It's a coming of age story and it's the first time we have worked with young actors, we usually work with only adults. We have a few 12 year-olds in the performance and then the oldest actor is 38.
"There is some blood and gore, but it's a unique take on the themes of the play but I won't give too much away. We want audiences to come in with no idea what to expect."
Mr Jackson said the upcoming play was the biggest the company has ever put on.
"This process has been a bit short in comparison to how long we would usually spend preparing for a performance. We have had five weeks of rehearsals. We lost a few weeks to COVID. It's by far the biggest production we have put on as company in terms of staging, planning and set design," he said.
Mr Jackson said COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works but now the company is getting back into the swing of things.
"IO Performance started in 2018 and we kicked off at IO HQ in 2019. We had a great first year then COVID hit. In 2021 we got back on our feet and just tried to get everything back up and running again," he said.
For tickets visit the IO Performance website. The show runs until July 2 at the IO Theatre, 180 Cimitere Street.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
