A landmark legal decision to award compensation to a former Hydro worker who was injured at Tullah has been overturned by a Supreme Court justice.
Buddy Nazar fractured his femur in 2018 while walking with his partner and their dog around Lake Rosebery.
Mr Nazar was at the time on call for his job as a relief area coordinator for Hydro Tasmania, and was required to be within 15 minutes of his worksite.
About a year later, Mr Nazar attempted to make a claim for compensation from his employer, the Hydro Electric Corporation, which was disputed.
The company argued their worker's injury "did not arise out of or in the course of his employment".
However, when the case appeared before the Workers Rehabilitation and Compensation Tribunal of Tasmania on January 21 last year, Chief Commissioner Alison Clues determined Mr Nazar had indeed been injured in the course of his employment.
She argued that Mr Nazar had only been in Tullah because of his job, and that he had been out walking in a way that was consistent with his on-call duties.
But the case hit another hurdle after it was appealed by Hydro in the Supreme Court on July 23 last year.
The decision was delivered by Justice Gregory Geason in June this year, nearly 12 months after the appeal.
He decided to uphold Hydro's appeal, arguing that the injury occurred during an activity that had not been encouraged or induced by the employer, regardless of the place that it occurred.
"The conclusion articulated by the Tribunal at 69 is wrong," Justice Geason asserted.
"The tribunal erred when it concluded that the respondent's injuries arose in the course of his employment with the appellant.
"Did the employer induce or encourage the act causing the injury? It did not. Within the course of a recreational walk he slipped and sustained injury attempting to climb over or onto a log. That is the relevant causal act.
"The respondent was engaged in a recreational activity at his own volition and for his own purpose and in the course of that activity sustained the injury. I conclude that there is nothing in the evidence which sustains a conclusion that the respondent was injured in the course of an activity induced or encouraged by the employer. Accordingly in my view the injury falls outside of the concept of an injury occurring in the course of employment, and is not compensable."
Mr Nazar on Friday said the decision had "left everyone shaking their heads".
"We're going to take it to the full Supreme Court," he said.
"My case is stronger than others that have gone through ... I'm worried about others, if this gets overturned, then it means others will as well.
"I have to keep fighting, because there is no point in giving up. It's not just for me, it's for those other cases as well.
"If this can be overturned like that then there'll be a lot more compensation cases overturned."
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
