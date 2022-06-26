When a paper mill in the port city of Burnie closed 30 years ago, Scott Rankin was moved to action.
The small industrial city, in North-West Tasmania, has been heavily reliant on industry and forestation for decades.
Advertisement
It also consistently records some of the lowest socio-economic outcomes in the country.
For Mr Rankin, a social worker with an arts background, the solution to the economic crisis was to develop Big hART, a program that would empower local individuals and communities through creative workshops.
Since then, Big hART has become nationally recognised, working with over 50 vulnerable and isolated communities and creatives to produce films, podcasts, theatre, and documentary to empower the country's most disadvantaged.
But as the country pivots to digital, Mr Rankin is concerned vulnerable communities in the North-West are being left behind as a stubbornly wide gap emerges between who can and who can't access digital technologies.
Mr Rankin said the speed with which Australia shifted to a digital society had left communities that lacked adequate funding or infrastructure struggling to keep up.
"Over the 30 years Big hART's been going, digital [technology] started, or came to public attention. It was really an analog world when we started."
"That's a pretty quick revolution in technology, where we've gone from something that was an outlier to something that is now an essential service alongside electricity, health and education."
But he said in parts of the country including the North-West, and especially the region's rural areas, digital services were struggling for traction.
The Australian Digital Inclusion Index, which measures access to digital technology across the country on a scale of 0 to 100, has ranked Tasmania as the least digitally inclusive state in the country with a score of 65.
The national average sits at about 70.
In its latest report, the ADII said the division between LGAs closer to the state's capital fared far better than others situated further away, with the state's north recording the lowest rankings.
The Northern Midlands recorded the lowest score with a rank of 58, while the rest of the state's North was situated between 60 - 62.
But the data, while illuminating, does little to address why the state has a digital inclusion problem, or how to go about fixing it.
In 2019 the Tasmanian government made steps to address the divide through its 'Digital Ready for Daily Life' program, which promoted the use of free Wi-Fi access across about a hundred sites around the state, and ran digital assistance workshops.
As the NBN rolls out, the state's ADII score has slowly increased, suggesting the government's strategy may be working. But this may be obscured by an increase overall at a national level too.
Advertisement
What has become clear in the ADII data is that the digital inclusion division between rural areas and major cities remains consistent.
Overwhelming, low income households, older Tasmanians, people living with disabilities, and the unemployed are the ones affected.
A report by TasCOSS from the same year said with the NBN rollout nearly completed, the focus needed to shift from the infrastructure to the people that use it.
Mr Rankin said Big hART's goal was to try to address this issue on a deeper level, by providing skills and experience in digital production through projects driven by the community's interests.
He said digital inclusion was not just about asking communities if they had access to digital technology, but asking what the culture around adopting digital technology was within the community.
"Do you feel you have permission to participate in the digital economy, have you got the resources and the permissions at home to do your homework in that form, or are you just on a mobile with poor reception and playing a few games," Mr Rankin said.
Advertisement
"This thing that is as essential as health or education - in terms of the future generation - is missing in quite large demographics. And we see that as an issue of digital justice, because it's locking people into intergenerational poverty".
The complexity of the issue seems a tall order for an arts organisation to address single-handedly.
But Big hART's work has drawn enough attention to receive the financial support of Telstra's philanthropic arm, Telstra Foundation.
Mr Rankin said the relationship has been a symbiotic one; Telstra builds the infrastructure and Big hART fosters the cultural capital required to engage with it.
Advertisement
"We do the cultural work, especially with young women running workshops, that may look like they're just arts focused only, as in cameras, video, music, recording and podcasts."
"But what they're actually doing is building a culture of familiarity with digital, and encouraging young people to see it as part of their future. And sometimes that has a public audience."
He said the gigs, theatre performances, screenings, and podcasts they produced were not just entertainment, but manifestations of their participants digital abilities.
Project O, which Telstra supports, is one such program, designed for 14 to 18 year-old rural women to engage in self-directed workshops that utilise digital skills to run their own events and campaigns.
Based in Wynward, along the state's North-West coast, it has now been exported to towns in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
"If you're a young woman, if you're in a rural area, if you're indigenous, if you're poor, and if you're mobile only, then that will mean that you are way behind the eight ball."
Advertisement
"That is where the problems are accumulating," Mr Rankin said.
The Tasmanian electorate that Big hART focus the majority of their efforts in, Braddon, suffers from some of the nation's highest levels of disadvantage.
In 2020, The Catholic Social Service reported the LGA was 12.5 per cent lower than the national average across the metrics of educational outcomes, health access, social access, and economic output.
Mr Rankin said the pressure in rural areas for health, education, and social outcomes to be improved detracted from deeper cultural issues that needed to shift.
He said moving beyond affordability, the fundamental issue was a cultural one.
"Particular groups in the community will struggle to access digital services - even if it's affordable - if there aren't the cultural permissions and that goes beyond things like 'I am a gamer' or 'what is my Tick Tock account looking like',"
Advertisement
"Suddenly, it's not just about education, or it's not just about career - it comes into a whole range of life literacies".
Big hART's Watershed Project, based out of the Wynyard Yacht Club, is the latest initiative launched by the group.
According to creative program producer Rachel Small, the aim of the Watershed is to create an inclusive space that brings creative programming into the community.
Beginning over the last weekend of June, the array of events on offer included a STEM workshop for young women learning to use spatial mapping programs, and screenings of two indigenous films by Tasmanian-based production company Rummin.
Ms Small said the programming was focused on creating workshops and opportunities that would provide practical skills and attitudes.
Advertisement
"The foundation of the project has been young people learning all the skills in running an event, which might include learning how to operate a sound desk, and then being part of running a live music gig on a Saturday, or learning how to operate a camera and then documenting an event," she said.
"The area that we're in shows up in a lot of negative statistics but there's incredible assets here."
"Just here we have the beautiful landscape of the Bass Strait coast, surrounded by oceans, surrounded by rivers, beautiful mountains, pristine wilderness, all of those things."
Ms Small said the Watershed project was born out of a desire to build a program that drew on and amplified those natural assets.
Mr Rankin said he hoped the project would create a foundation for future change, but he didn't expect instantaneous results.
Advertisement
"Governments have in the past tended to simple solutions that can be rolled out once but that are generally doomed to failure."
"But investing in changing the digital culture is an investment in future productivity and fewer welfare dollars spent."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.