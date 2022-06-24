The Hobart Hurricanes have re-signed a key piece of their future with Ruth Johnston re-committing to the franchise.
The Queenslander signed on for the next two WBBL seasons in the Apple Isle after making her debut for the franchise last summer.
The top-order batter and off-spin bowler was a find for Salliann Beams' side as she became their third-highest run-scorer and equal second-highest wicket-taker with 214 runs and 13 wickets.
The 19-year-old took to Tasmania with ease and even turned out for the Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
She credited the Raiders and Hurricanes for improving her cricket last summer in which she recorded her best bowling figures of 4-8, including the wicket of Australian captain Meg Lanning.
Johnston is targeting another summer of improvement when she returns to the state for the WBBL this summer.
"I'm really excited to be coming back to the Hurricanes this season and next," Johnston said.
"Last year it was such a thrill to even get a contract, so to know where I'm going to be playing my WBBL cricket for at least the next two years is great, and it means I can just focus on improving my game.
"After the WBBL, I had a frustrating rest of the 2021-22 season with injury, but the good news is that now I have my body right, and I'm raring to go this season."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
