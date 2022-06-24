Tasmania's return to the national indoor cricket stage is here, with the open team playing on Sunday.
Playing their first national championships in 20 years, they'll face Victoria and Western Australian on the opening day.
The Victorian match will see them battle a familiar face in Clive Rose, who played for the North in the state championships this year.
Flying out on Friday, the side had their final training session in Hobart last week and were graced by Tasmanian cricket royalty, with former state indoor captain and outdoor representative Roger Woolley speaking to the side.
"Our last session was intense," coach Dean Hawkins said.
"Our captain Jack Bowerman put together an amazing analytical snapshot of our processes and our mental approach specialist Mark Divin spoke about challenges, standards and humility.
"Then Roger built up the room energy with a magnificent reflection of Tasmanian indoor cricket from grassroots to current day and what representative indoor really looks like.
"It was a fantastic reflection and Roger had some intuitive perspectives. The players absolutely could not have learned any more from such a Tasmanian indoor icon."
With the Tasmanian Indoor Cricket Association forming 12 months ago, the sport has undergone a major resurgence all over the state, which saw the dream to return to nationals become a reality.
Fielding both an open and under-15s side, the teams feature Northern players Rila Rizvy and John Hayes (open) and Sharin Shrestha, Shinu Bindal, Ethan Arnott and Jack Crane (under-15s).
"The players have such a willingness to be on the big stage," Hawkins said.
"We are as unknown to other states as they are to us so it's extremely exciting. We have trained to a standard we are very happy with.
"We have a lot of energy amongst the players and our game will be a good mental test for our opposition.
"The Tassie way has always been hard and fair. We want to walk away knowing everything is left on court and that the other states definitely know we are back."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
