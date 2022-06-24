Plans for Australia's only aluminium fluoride production at Bell Bay look profitable.
Diversifying bauxite miner and rare earths explorer the ABx Group has told investors production by 83 per cent-owned subsidiary Alcore of the substance vital for aluminium fluoride smelters would have positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and attractive margins under all scenarios, based on 20,000 tonnes per year of output.
EBITDA ranged from $23 million to $41 million under the various price scenarios.
Alcore aims to produce the aluminium fluoride at Bell Bay from smelter waste.
In a presentation prepared for a Brisbane investor event on Thursday, ABx Group chief executive Mark Cooksey said 1.2 million tonnes of aluminium fluoride was produced globally each year.
He said half of that was produced in China, mainly for Chinese smelters.
Australia imported all the aluminium fluoride it used, he said, mostly from China.
Dr Cooksey said Alcore's process involved producing aluminium fluoride using fluorine from an aluminium smelter waste called tapped bath and aluminium from another smelter waste called dross or from bauxite.
He said the company's first aluminium fluoride plant was planned for Bell Bay near an existing hydro-powered aluminium smelter.
Planned production was 20,000 tonnes per year.
The company has flagged plans to grow its Bell Bay output over time.
Production would be expected to start with about 50 jobs, potentially increasing to several hundred.
Dr Cooksey also said there was high potential for other plants in major aluminium smelting regions and potential for expanding into other markets, including fluorine chemicals.
Construction of the Bell Bay plant and the start of production were planned for between this year and 2024, with the next phase to involve increasing production, starting exports and using extra industrial wastes.
The presentation said critical processing steps had been demonstrated in a laboratory and a pilot plant program had started.
The company has also made promising finds of rare earths in Tasmania's North, including permanent magnets rare earths it said were essential for electric vehicles and wind turbines.
It said it was the first company to discover rare earths in Tasmania, with four discoveries spanning a 52 kilometre stretch roughly from the Deloraine area to the Launceston area.
Chaired by former Tasmanian Labor premier Paul Lennon, the company started as a bauxite producer, mining near Campbell Town.
It has various bauxite deposits.
