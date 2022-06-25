The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

National Health and Medical Research Council's statement on vaping dangers strengthens governments stance

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
June 25 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Research statement adds to governments stance on dangers of vaping

A research council's statement on e-cigarettes has added to the governments stance on the dangers surrounding of the use of the devices.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.