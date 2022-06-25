Research statement adds to governments stance on dangers of vaping

A research council's statement on e-cigarettes has added to the governments stance on the dangers surrounding of the use of the devices.
The National Health and Medical Research Council's 2022 CEO Statement on Electronic Cigarettes highlights the evidence that e-cigarettes can have a negative impact on a persons health, including the risk of E-cigarette or Vaping Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).
The statement also suggests that non-smokers, including young people who have never smoked, are more likely to take up tobacco smoking if they use e-cigarettes. Evidence also suggests that E-liquids can contain nicotine even when labelled as nicotine-free.
Deputy director of Public Health Dr Scott McKeown said that a precautionary approach towards the devices is needed.
"The Tasmanian Government discourages the use of e-cigarettes in the community and their potential to normalise the idea of smoking. We do not want young people growing up in Tasmania seeing people using e-cigarettes," he said in a statement.
"This stance on the use of e-cigarettes strongly aligns with the soon to be released Tasmanian Tobacco Action Plan 2022-2026, which aims to further reduce smoking rates across Tasmania."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
