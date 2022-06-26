The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

On this day 20 years ago 22 nurses graduated from UTAS Nursing School

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMES PAST: Wednesday, June 16, 2002: 'Nurses are on track at full speed'

It was 20 years ago today when West Launceston resident Kristy Gilmore, then 28, left the workforce to pursue a new career as a nurse by taking up the accelerated nursing degree.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.