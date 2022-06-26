TIMES PAST: Wednesday, June 16, 2002: 'Nurses are on track at full speed'

It was 20 years ago today when West Launceston resident Kristy Gilmore, then 28, left the workforce to pursue a new career as a nurse by taking up the accelerated nursing degree.
"The long summer holidays were no good to me because I wanted to get back to work," Ms Gilmore said at the class's graduation.
The Nursing School, on the University of Tasmania Launceston campus, graduated 22 nurses, most of whom were staying in Tasmania to complete their professional year at the state's three major hospitals . Six would go to Launceston General, one to the North-West region at Burnie and nine to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Others found jobs interstate.
School of Nursing head associate professor Gerry Farrell said that the three-year nursing course had been compressed into two-and-a-half years by having one semester completed during the summer holiday.
The scheme appeared to work well and could continue after its success was evaluated.
The accelerated semester was a full fee-paying semester but graduates joined the workforce six months ahead of other graduates and should be financially advantaged, he said.
Principal nurse advisor in Tasmania's Health and Human Services Department Fiona Stoker said that traditionally there were 30 job vacancies in Tasmania annually.
There was interest from interstate and overseas in obtaining Tasmanian graduates.
The nurses' professional development year could be completed in a hospital or in the community sector of the health department.
Ms Gilmore said that after she left Year 12 she worked at Launceston's Pasta Resistance, eventually managing the Prospect shop until she went overseas for three years.
"I worked for two-and-a-half years in England as a horse-riding instructor and then went to Canada, skiing for six months," she said.
"I always wanted to do nursing and when I returned to Tasmania I was ready to start studying. At first it was difficult, but I really wanted to succeed at it."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
