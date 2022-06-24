A Meander along Meander Valley Road

The 26 kilometre Meander Valley Road from Travellers Rest to Deloraine was formerly the Bass Highway.
No longer route 1, it's now B54 and is a favourite close-by destination of mine for mornings or evenings when I have a few minutes to go for a drive with my camera.
Advertisement
Almost always there's something to find to photograph.
Sometimes I'll ride my bike with a camera and lens in the handlebar bag, or even walk from Hadspen to Entally.
My favorite camera to use for these landscapes is still my old Nikon D700.
This 12 megapixel dinosaur has a full frame sensor that with careful metering produces the loveliest colours and shades.
I cheat, though, frequently I'll shoot 10 or 15 or maybe even 20 overlapping shots to stitch into a panorama that I can then fiddle with in Bridge or Lightroom to bring out the detail the amazing D700 sensor can capture.
I still recommend the D700 or its cousin the D300S and a 50mm lens as the ideal camera to get started with.
Phil BIggs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.