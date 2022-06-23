It will be a test of who learnt the key lessons as the premier division continues to see teams return to familiar foes this weekend.
Longford are off to Youngtown Oval as the fourth-placed Tigers aim to best the fifth-placed Bulldogs for the second time this season.
Last time these sides met it was the Tigers in comfortable style but Longford coach Beau Thorp knows his side can't rely on their past successes this weekend.
"Both teams will be keen to chalk up a win, obviously both sides have probably experienced more losses than they would have liked so far but I am expecting a solid contest," he said.
"We're definitely going to take some confidence from it but they had a few guys out that day and things went our way early so while I am expecting the same effort from our guys, I am expecting a different South team."
With the likes of Lachie Cocker and Leigh Harding part of the key Bulldogs' midfield rotation, the Tigers are amped up for an engine room battle.
"Our key focus will be just like last time, putting pressure on around the ball and trying to put pressure inside and outside the stoppage to stop the supply to their forwards," Thorp said.
It's the defensive end of the ground that the Bulldogs will focus on as they try to coral the likes of Jaidyn Harris and Jacob Wiggers.
"They've got a great mix of midfielders that can go forward and hit the scoreboard but I think the one thing that is underrated with Longford is their defence," South Launceston coach Anthony Taylor said.
"Their ability to run the footy out of defence and generate drive off their back-half [is good] so the best way to counteract that is to execute your skill going forward and make them pay when we have the footy.
"Otherwise they'll sweat on our mistakes and make us pay going the other way so we'll look to pressure the ball carrier and have a good old-fashioned crack."
Josh Harris is set to hold his spot for another week after being named among the Bulldogs' best players in his senior debut against Deloraine.
"We were really impressed with Josh Harris and the way he went about it last week in his debut ... it'll be a good test against Longford for him," Taylor said.
Elsewhere, the Saints will be out to rebound to winning ways after Bracknell ended their hot run last weekend.
George Town will welcome Rocherlea who sit second by the virtue of percentage heading into the weekend.
Last time these sides played it was Rocherlea who triumphed in a 70-point victory which was an unlikely pre-cursor to the Saints' six-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale host Hillwood as the Magpies aim to make the Sharks suffer a hat-trick losses.
The Magpies suffered a 25-point defeat last time these two sides played which does not shape as a good omen for the side which has lost their past three games.
Bracknell's quest to do the double over Bridgenorth this season is impacted by a bout of flu which has hit the club.
The reigning premiers are searching for their fifth win in succession against a Parrots side which is looking for their third win.
Bracknell was dominant in round two when they secured a 58-point win.
"Bridgenorth are Bridgenorth and obviously a different side to the one we faced at Bracknell at the start of the year so being in front of their home crowd ... and if we go down with the wrong attitude anything is possible," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
