Zeehan man gets three-and-half years' jail for hatchet attack

An 82-year-old Zeehan man who attacked a mother and daughter with a hatchet after they told him they were going to move out of his house was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to three and a half years' jail.
Richard Andrew Burke, of Counsel Street, pleaded guilty last week to committing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm on June 19, 2021 by striking Wendy Geddes, now 80, to the head, face and arms with a hatchet - which wounded her and caused bodily harm.
Advertisement
He also pleaded guilty to intentionally causing bodily harm to Tracey Geddes, now 65, by striking her to the head and left arm with a hatchet on the same day. He was originally charged with attempted murder and wounding.
Justice Robert Pearce made findings after a disputed facts hearing last week which sought to establish whether Burke used the blunt side of the hatchet, as he claimed, or the sharp side as claimed by the Geddes'.
There was also a dispute over whether Burke had assaulted Wendy Geddes on June 18 by grabbing her by the arms.
Justice Pearce said he found Ms Geddes' description of the assault compelling.
He also found that Burke had used the sharp side of the hatchet.
"I found both complainants truthful and reliable and they did not seek to embellish," he said.
Justice Pearce said that it was implausible that some of the blow could have been struck with the sharp side and some with the blunt side.
"There was potential for grave injury, whichever side was used," he said.
Burke and the Geddes', who were Catholic lay sisters of the Holy Spirit and celibate, met in Darwin where they shared an interest in boats. When the Geddes' moved to Queenstown they asked Burke to come and live with them in 2020.
They moved to Zeehan, but tensions developed because Burke did not like having religious visitors and was standing in the way of Wendy Geddes' hopes of having a garden and chickens.
The mother and daughter decided that they would move out and buy a boat to live on.
However they resisted telling Burke about a planned boat purchasing trip to Victoria until the day before.
Burke became extremely angry because he felt financially betrayed over the sale of the Queenstown house, to which he contributed $125,000, and the purchase of the Zeehan house.
Justice Pearce said that at about 4am when Wendy Geddes was asleep Burke came into the bedroom with a hatchet.
He struck Wendy Geddes on the left side and top side of the head and the chin. Tracey Geddes, who feigned sleep when Burke came in, jumped between them and copped a hit to the arm and a laceration to the top of the head.
Advertisement
Tracey Geddes said she saw Burke pounding her mother's head with the axe.
The court heard that a treating doctor could not determine whether the blunt or sharp side had been used or how many blows were struck.
In a police interview Burke said he brooded after they told him of their plans.
"I wanted to give them a little bit of hurt to take with them," he said.
He said that he went into the bedroom and "whack".
Advertisement
"I just gave her a good whack, at least it was something to remember me by," he said.
He said it wasn't his intention to kill her.
"I wanted Wendy to learn something about how far she can push people.
"Tracey got up and I gave her a whack."
The court heard that Burke was an engineer who was a child prisoner-of-war during World War II.
Advertisement
He was a marine engineer and was at sea when he heard that his wife and two young children had been killed in a car crash.
He did not suspend any part of the sentence but allowed him parole after serving 21 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.