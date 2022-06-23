A pair of tugboats are still languishing at the bottom of the Mersey River after they sunk about five months ago.
Tug boats Campbell Cove and York Cove hit the riverbed on January 28 this year after commercial cement vessel Goliath crashed into them in broad daylight at the Port of Devonport.
It triggered millions of dollars in damage, a court case and the "worst" marine pollution incident in Tasmania in the last decade, according to the Environmental Protection Authority.
A third tug, Wilga, was successfully removed from a containment boom that was set up to control the related oil spill and then later tested for damage.
The clean-up and removal of the two sunken vessels was expected to take about six weeks after the arrival of specialist salvors and divers in February.
That timeline was shifted in March when TasPorts revealed the barges that would transport the wrecks would arrive mid April.
However, it seems the process has been delayed by poor weather and bureaucratic process.
TasPorts chief operating officer Stephen Casey said the receiving barge, Intan, had arrived at the end of May, but that the crane barge, St Vincent, had been held up.
"The arrival of the 60 metre long crane barge St Vincent has been impacted, first by weather, and then because the barge owner was required to finalise [Australian Maritime Safety Authority] certification of operation and survey, including the requirement to successfully complete a lift test," he explained.
"This is highly specialised equipment that operates in complex environments. TasPorts has required all certifications and checks to be in place before the St Vincent departs Brisbane to limit the risk of delays once it arrives and starts working in the Port of Devonport."
He said the tugs had been fully prepared for lifting during the delays, but was unsure of the timeline.
"A new date has not been confirmed by the salvage company, but once the test lift is completed in Brisbane the St Vincent will depart for Devonport, a seven to 10 day trip (depending on weather conditions).," he said.
"The salvage operation will commence as soon as possible after the barge's arrival."
In the meantime, large commercial vessels have been restricted from accessing Devonport berths 4 and 5 West, including some large fuel vessels, which Mr Casey said was "to minimise propulsion impact on the wreck site and containment area".
He said other vessels had been allowed in since.
"Following appropriate risk assessments, TasPorts has welcomed several vessels to Berth 4 and 5 West at the Port of Devonport, including vessels transporting gas, petroleum and caustic soda," he said.
"Normal fuel operations have continued into Bell Bay and Burnie.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
