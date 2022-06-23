The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police find body believed to be of missing man, Paul Warmsely

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:40am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westpac Rescue helicopter in Cataract Gorge on June 8. Picture: John Ralph

Police located a body believed to be that of a missing man in the Duck Reach area at Trevallyn yesterday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.