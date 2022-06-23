Police located a body believed to be that of a missing man in the Duck Reach area at Trevallyn yesterday morning.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the area to assist in the recovery of the body, which police believed belonged to Paul Warmsley.
Advertisement
A spokesperson from Tasmania Police said at this stage the death was not being treated as suspicious, however police would fully investigate the circumstances.
"This will include a post mortem and formal identification," the spokesperson said.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."
Mr Warmsley was last seen on Sunday May 8, 2022, about 10.30am walking in the Summerhill area.
Police previously conducted an aerial search of the Duck Reach and the Cataract Gorge and used the rescue helicopter.
If you are in need of crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.