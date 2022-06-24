An event held to raise funds to support young Launceston cancer patients experiencing hair loss exceeded their goal, raising over $65,000.
The Wigging It Benefit Gala took place last Saturday at the Country Club Casino and included food, drinks, entertainment and 300 attendees donning their best wigs.
Advertisement
Organiser of the event and founder of Wigging It Hayley Luttrell said her personal experience with cancer related hair loss inspired her to make a difference.
"I was diagnosed with breast cancer last year at age 41 and living in Launceston meant that when my hair fell out due to treatment there was nowhere in town to go and buy a everyday wigs, it meant that my only option was the Wig Library run by the beautiful volunteers at the Cancer Council" she said.
"The community really rallied around the event and we had so many amazing sponsors and people donating, a great sponsor was Andrew and Amanda Cowley from Zest.
"It was so heartwarming to see people having such a great time at the gala with their brightly coloured wigs and mullets."
The event included a live auction conducted by MC Rachel Williams and auctioneer Robbie Hogarth plus entertainment from popular band Gypsy Rose.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.