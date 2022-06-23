Three taken to hospital after two-car crash near Bridport, road re-opened

Three people have been taken to hospital, two via ambulance and one via helicopter with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Tasmania Police remain at the scene of the two-car crash on Jarvis Link, near Bridport Road in the state's North East.
Advertisement
The road has been re-opened and is now clear for traffic to travel through.
Emergency services from Bridport's new ambulance station attended the scene, and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched.
READ MORE: New historic walking tour in Launceston
A spokesperson from Ambulance Tasmania confirmed prior to the station opening the new service would reduce pressure on emergency services in the North, with ambulances no longer having to make the 20 minute commute from Scottsdale to Bridport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.