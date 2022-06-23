Three injured after two-car crash near Bridport

Three people are receiving medical treatment after a two-car crash on Jarvis Link, near Bridport Road in the state's North East.
Tasmania Police and emergency services from Bridport's new ambulance station are attending the scene, and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, or take an alternate route if possible.
A spokesperson from Ambulance Tasmania confirmed prior to the station opening the new service would reduce pressure on emergency services in the North, with ambulances no longer having to make the 20 minute commute from Scottsdale to Bridport.
