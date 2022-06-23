The Examiner
Three people are receiving medical treatment after a a two-car crash on Jarvis Link near Bridport

Updated June 23 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:38am
Three injured after two-car crash near Bridport

Three people are receiving medical treatment after a two-car crash on Jarvis Link, near Bridport Road in the state's North East.

