The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hillwood will venture to Scottsdale to face the Magpies in NTFAW

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASSESSING OPTIONS: Hillwood's Makayla White looks upfield during her team's Aboriginal Round match against Launceston earlier this year. Pictures: Brian Allen

Hillwood enters their round 11 away clash against Scottsdale buoyed by their recent performance against second-placed Old Launcestonians.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.