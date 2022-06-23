Hillwood enters their round 11 away clash against Scottsdale buoyed by their recent performance against second-placed Old Launcestonians.
The bottom-ranked NTFAW premier outfit, which lost by 19 goals to OLs in round three, managed to cut that to an 11-goal defeat three weeks ago.
Coach Dwayne Beeton explained that inspired performance came after a disappointing 21-point loss to fifth-ranked Scottsdale in round eight.
"We probably kicked four goals for the whole game but we didn't really play as well as we knew we could because it was a miserable day," he said of the Magpies clash.
"And then we came out last round against OLs and got beaten by 10 goals by a way better side.
"And we had a better outcome for the day with a few girls out, we just played better. We just set ourselves some realistic goals along the way, we weren't going to win the game so we set ourselves small goals and tasks along the way and we ticked the boxes as we went."
"We're not winning games and it's not looking good on the scoreboard but as a group we're achieving our goals on the ground."
He feels they can give Saturday's game a good shake.
"We're going to have six on the bench so we're going to have even rotations and hopefully we can be very competitive and a bit of a chance to win," he said.
The Sharks will be boosted by the return of co-captain Jorja Barron, midfielder Janaha Beeton and ruck Matilda Fisher.
Beeton said winning the midfield battle would be a focus.
"We just had a talk among ourselves and we put it on the leadership group to lead the way, which is our co-captains Barron and Sian (Beeton), Makayla White and Siofra Clarke and our assistant coach, Narine Maurangi," he said.
"We have a chance and we put the pressure on them because they make up most of our midfield.
"They're going to try and lead the way and so we'll put them in the midfield and hopefully we get the ball going forward."
As Beeton noted the two sides are at a similar level of their development.
The Sharks are bottom of the ladder chasing their first win of the year while the Magpies have only defeated Hillwood this season.
"They've got a couple of very experienced players in (Mikayla) Binns and (Alex) Hall and the rest of are young kids like us," he said.
"Hopefully, we can slow the intake of the ball going forward and get our mids to get on top. And hopefully, we've got a bit of firepower there to kick a few goals."
Beeton said the Sharks had no outs but noted assistant coach Mel Smith was out for the season after doing her anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year.
Meanwhile the Launceston, Old Launcestonians match-up at Windsor Park presents as a ripper. It's first versus second and the Lady Blues won by 25 points last time.
The Old Scotch and Bridgenorth clash at NTCA Ground could also be close. It's 1-1 from their duels so far this year.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
