Today from 11am to 9pm
The Sheffield Mid-Winter Festival is being held at the Sheffield Steam and Heritage Centre. The event will feature steam train rides, food, live music, children's activities, historical machinery, a bonfire and a fireworks display. Entry fee is $5 for adults and a gold coin donation for children.
Today and Tomorrow
Tasmania's pickleball players will converge on Elphin Sports Centre this weekend for the Tasmanian championship event. Combining elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, pickleball has been played since 1965. Held every Thursday from 10am to 11.30am, the group meets at hall one of Elphin Sports Centre, with social games of doubles and mixed played with several different partners. The first come-and-try session costs $5, with it rising to $8 for Pickleball Tasmania members and $10 for those who aren't members.
July 1
The World of Musicals will bring together some of musical theatre's greatest hits - such as Wicked, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Hairspray, Les Misérables,and The Blues Brothers - for Launceston to enjoy. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
July 2
Damien Leith and Darren Coggan are bringing their upcoming show to Tasmania. The show Two of Us - The Songs of Lennon & McCartney is billed as a magical, intimate and acoustic portrait of the songs that changed the world. The songbook traverses immortal songs from The Beatles treasure trove of pop history, along with the richness and diversity of Lennon and McCartney's solo careers. For tickets visit the Theatre North Website.
Tickets are now live for Tasmania's iconic winter event, Festival of Voices, which is set to return this July with an exciting statewide program. Festival of Voices will welcome interstate travellers and encourage locals to get out of their homes during winter to enjoy the transformative power of singing. Previously, the Festival has predominantly been southern-based but this is all set to change this year, with Launceston hosting four different events at iconic venues across the city.
July 1 to 31
A family-friendly celebration of light, Bicheno Beams returns this Winter. Two different light shows will be presented on alternate nights, so stay longer and enjoy two entirely unique and awe-inspiring laser light shows with adjoining soundtrack. The soundtrack to the show is live streamed to your device to avoid disturbing our local penguin population. For more information visit bichenobeams.com
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
