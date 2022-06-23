Advertisement
Longford trainer Bill Ryan will start looking for races in Melbourne for classy mare Take The Sit if she performs up to expectations in the $30,000 Deloraine Cup at Mowbray on Sunday.
And, he won't be afraid to test her over longer distances if he can find suitable targets.
The winner of last season's group 3 $150,000 Vamos Stakes will be returning from a spell but has had the benefit of two recent trials.
"She showed nice improvement in her second trial and pulled up really well - she wouldn't have blown a candle out," Ryan said.
"She'll be resuming over her pet distance and it's just a question of whether she'll be fit enough.
"She should be because she didn't have that long out.
"I'd still have preferred to give her three trials before a first-up run over 1400m on a soft track but at least her last trial was over 1000m."
Ryan, who trains in partnership with daughter Monica, said Take The Sit's high rating made it hard to find races in Melbourne.
"She's almost open class over there," he said.
"The owners were keen to go over after she won the Vamos (in February) but there was just nothing for her.
"And, I don't like taking them over at the end of their preparations anyway."
Ryan said he would be happy to step the mare up in distance if he could find suitable races.
"I don't think she can go any better over 1400m than she did when she won the Vamos," the trainer said.
"So I don't think we can get any improvement out of her unless we get her out over more ground.
"She failed at her only start over 1600m but she was in-season that day.
"So I wouldn't hesitate to step her out to 1600m again and maybe even 2000m.
"They can be easier races to win. Over 1400m you've always got something chipping at you but over the longer trips there can be a bit less pressure."
Anthony Darmanin will have his first ride on Take The Sit with her regular jockey Brendon McCoull recovering from knee surgery.
The mare's obvious danger is class galloper Newhart who is also first-up but after a much longer spell.
He hasn't raced since the spring when he had surgery to remove some small bones chips.
Although burdened with 64kg, he goes well fresh - having won two of four first-up - and was successful at his only start on a soft track.
He will be ridden by Craig Newitt whose late father Guy is one of several Deloraine identities to have memorial races named in their honour.
The others are Hall Of Fame trainer Terry Roles and his wife Rosanne and former Deloraine Turf Club committeeman Darrel Green.
RACE 1: I'M BACK is in form, well drawn and has Craig Newitt. But he does have 3.5kg more than he's carried to any of his three wins and will be short odds. He has to give 6.5kg to MILITARY LAW who goes well first-up and a track downgrade wouldn't be a concern.
RACE 2: EIGHT MARGARITAS has the best recent form but it's been on synthetic. If looking for better value ARCUCCI produced her best run on a soft 7 two starts ago when a strong-finishing second. ZEWINNA is ready to win and RAPID EFFECT has had no luck past two.
RACE 3: MASTER SUN is the query runner of the day. Had good form for Patrick Payne and now in astute Tassie stable. The speedy VETLANDA won on a soft 7 two starts ago then jockey said she didn't handle it last time. Best form is this track.
RACE 4: TENNESSEE BEACH gets her chance in what looks a moderate race but will be short. Hard to know where to look for dangers but first emergency STEER FOR LADY, although a stayer, trialled quite nicely in Hobart on Monday and has state's in-form rider.
RACE 5: Have sacked SPIRITED TOFF several times but after Zeva Royale and Nev's Boy both won last week it shows punters need to be forgiving. Michael Trinder has changed a few things around with this 4yo and back to 1220m might assist.
RACE 7: Promising mare TAVISPLASH snuck over to Victoria last month and just missed. Won twice over 2100m last time in but also a 1400m winner when fresh. Her stablemate REWARD ACHIEVER can improve and PRISTINE IMAGE and STEFANIDI are knocking on the door.
RACE 8: TEE JAY FRANKIE got tired last start but beaten margin is deceiving as he was eased right down by his rider. Prior to that ran second to Dramazing which is good form for this. COSTERO, ALWAYS A WINNER and FURTHER NORTH are all very consistent.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
